MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A drone fell on an office building in Russia's city of Belgorod, and caught fire, damaging a roof and two cars, Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gladkov said that the air defense system took down two aerial targets over Russia's Belgorod, and there are no casualties.

"A UAV fell on an office building in Belgorod and caught fire. It did not detonate, but the drone itself caught fire. It has already been extinguished. There are no casualties, there is minor destruction done to the roof and boiler room, two cars were also damaged by shrapnel. The mayor of Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov and operational services are on site," Gladkov said on Telegram.