Open Menu

Drone Hit Damaged Tower In Moscow-City Business Center Again - Moscow Mayor Sobyanin

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Drone Hit Damaged Tower in Moscow-City Business Center Again - Moscow Mayor Sobyanin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several drones were shot down by air defenses while trying to fly through to the Russian capital, but one hit a tower in the Moscow-City business center and damaged its facade.

"Several drones, while trying to fly through to Moscow, were shot down by air defense systems. One reached the same tower in the City as last time. The facade at the level of the 17th floor was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Same

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

6 hours ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

6 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

6 hours ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

6 hours ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

6 hours ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

6 hours ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

6 hours ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

6 hours ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

6 hours ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

6 hours ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

6 hours ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

6 hours ago

More Stories From World