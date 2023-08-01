Drone Hit Damaged Tower in Moscow-City Business Center Again - Moscow Mayor Sobyanin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said several drones were shot down by air defenses while trying to fly through to the Russian capital, but one hit a tower in the Moscow-City business center and damaged its facade.

"Several drones, while trying to fly through to Moscow, were shot down by air defense systems. One reached the same tower in the City as last time. The facade at the level of the 17th floor was damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene," Sobyanin wrote on Telegram.