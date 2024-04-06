Open Menu

Drone Hits Base In Moldova's Pro-Russia Separatist Region: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Drone hits base in Moldova's pro-Russia separatist region: officials

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Pro-Russian separatists in Moldova claimed Friday that an explosive drone hit a military base, without causing injuries or major damage, three weeks after an allegedly similar incident.

"Today at 1435 GMT, a kamikaze drone attacked a military base of the ministry of defence of the Transnistrian Moldovan Republic in the district of Rybnitsa, six kilometres from the Ukraine border," the ministry for state security in the self-declared breakaway region said in a communique.

"The target was a radar station that suffered minor damage. A group of investigators is on-site," it added, without directly blaming Ukraine.

Transnistria -- a thin swathe of land between Moldova and Ukraine -- broke away from Moldova in 1992 after a brief conflict.

Russia still has 1,500 soldiers based there, according to official figures, which it says are part of a peace-keeping mission.

Moldova said authorities were analysing "all the images and information" related to the purported attack.

"The string of provocations in the region aimed at sowing panic and tension continues, including by drawing attention to the region," Moldova's reintegration bureau said in a statement published on Telegram.

On March 17, Transnistria claimed that a drone fired from Ukraine hit a military base in its capital Tiraspol, accusations that Moldova denounced as an attempt to provoke panic.

Meanwhile, Ukraine had accused Russia of being behind the attack with the aim of destabilising Moldova.

Russia has since the 1990s supported the breakaway region, which is largely Russian speaking, unlike the rest of Moldova where Romanian is the main language.

Moscow frequently accuses Moldova and Ukraine of planning attacks on Transnistria, whose leaders in February asked for protection against what they said was "rising pressure" from Moldova.

Transnistria borders the Ukrainian region of Odesa, which Russian forces failed to occupy in the early months of their offensive in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Tiraspol Moldova February March Border All From

Recent Stories

Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

60 minutes ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

1 hour ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

1 hour ago
 FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

1 hour ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

1 hour ago
President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

2 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

1 hour ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

1 hour ago
 CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for P ..

CCP aims to propose digital competition bill for Pakistani market

1 hour ago
 Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years ..

Additional IG reviews progress report of ten years of cases, challans

1 hour ago
 Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

Wall Street stocks shrug off strong jobs data

1 hour ago

More Stories From World