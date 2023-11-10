Open Menu

Drone Hits Israel School, Army Says, As Yemen's Huthis Claim Missile Launch

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Drone hits Israel school, army says, as Yemen's Huthis claim missile launch

Eilat, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A drone on Thursday hit a school in the southern Israeli resort of Eilat and Israeli air defences later intercepted a missile over the Red Sea, the military said.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels said they had launched "a barrage of ballistic missiles" at southern Israel, but did not mention drones in their statement.

No one was physically hurt in the explosion at the Eilat elementary school caused by the unidentified drone, but paramedics were treating seven people for shock, said an army spokeswoman at the scene.

Emergency services confirmed the details separately.

Local residents clustered around the school complex, which was cordoned off by dozens of soldiers and police officers, an AFP reporter saw.

