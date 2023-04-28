UrduPoint.com

Drone Industry Very Promising, $12Bln To Be Invested In Future - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:40 AM

Drone Industry Very Promising, $12Bln to Be Invested in Future - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The drone industry is very promising, and one trillion rubles ($12 billion) will be invested in it in the future, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"A very important field in the country, very promising, just now my colleagues and I looked and I saw the presented figure, in the near future the volume (of investment) is 500 billion (rubles), but they immediately agreed with me that this is a very conservative estimate, most likely, if we are all together, and the state will also work, then it will be a trillion (rubles), this will be the volume, a trillion rubles," Putin said during the presentation of organizations working in the field of unmanned aerial systems.

