Drone Neutralised In Transnistria Could Be Launched From Ukraine - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) A drone with explosives, allegedly heading from the territory of Ukraine, was neutralized in the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic, Transnistrian Foreign Minister Vitaly Ignatiev said on Thursday.

"The red, elevated terrorist threat level remains.

It was possible to neutralize a drone, which flew with explosives in the direction of the Mayak radio center. We have minimized this threat, but the danger of terrorist acts remains," Ignatiev told the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

The minister added that it was possible to track the drone's trajectory, nothing that "everything suggested that it was launched from the territory of Ukraine, six kilometers (3.7 miles) from the Transnistrian border."

