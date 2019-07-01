Drone or Missile Causes Blast in Northern Cyprus - Reports

A powerful blast hit Turkey-administrated areas of Cyprus, which are in the northern part of the island, early on Monday, local media reported, adding that the explosion was heard in both the capital, Nicosia, and Larnaca, which border the Turkish-claimed land

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) A powerful blast hit Turkey-administrated areas of Cyprus, which are in the northern part of the island, early on Monday, local media reported, adding that the explosion was heard in both the capital, Nicosia, and Larnaca, which border the Turkish-claimed land.

According to preliminary information, the explosion took place near the Pentadaktylos area, which is part of the Kyrenia Mountains that run along the island's northern coast, the Politis news outlet reported.

Mustafa Akıncı, the leader of Turkey-administrated parts of Cyprus, said that the blast occurred after either a missile landed or drone crashed in the area, the news portal added. He also did not rule out the possibility that whatever hit the northern part of the island was Russian-made.

Kudret Ozersay, the foreign minister of the non-recognized state on Cyprus, also claimed that the blast had been caused either by an explosive-laden drone or missile. He wrote on his Facebook page that he believed the allegedly Russian-made missile was part of Syria's air defense system that was put on alert early on Monday in light of an airstrike on a Damascus neighborhood and the Syrian city of Homs.

Earlier in the say, Syrian state television reported an airstrike that claimed lives а four people and injured over 20 more. A source in the Beirut international airport told a Sputnik correspondent earlier on Monday that the attack had been carried out by the Israeli air force from Lebanese airspace.