Fri 29th November 2019

Drone project aims to put floating Lagos slum on map

John Eromosele records the coordinates of a bustling canal on his smartphone from aboard a dug-out canoe navigating the floating slum of Makoko in Nigerian mega city Lagos

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :John Eromosele records the coordinates of a bustling canal on his smartphone from aboard a dug-out canoe navigating the floating slum of Makoko in Nigerian mega city Lagos.

The waterway is "like a boulevard, there's always traffic here," the computer coding specialist laughed as other boats jostled for space between rows of wooden houses on stilts.

Its estimated 300,000 inhabitants, no one knows for sure how many, and their ramshackle homes do not appear on any city development plans or maps.

A South Africa-based NGO, Code for Africa, wants to change that.

It wants to help bring badly needed services to Makoko by literally putting the slum on the map.

"Most of the streets here don't have Names, and our houses don't have numbers. Sometimes, you can find up to 50 people using the same number," said Chief Albert Jeje, one of Makoko's five traditional rulers.

"Who cares about poor people like us? ... Government officials never come to visit us.

" Makoko is dubbed "the Venice of Africa" by some, but its similarity with the romantic Italian city is minimal.

Waste floats on the surface of Makoko's black waters, and visitors choke on the fumes of diesel-fuelled generators and wood-smoked fish.

With no administration, the huge labyrinth of waterways has no mains electricity or piped drinking water, no public schools, no hospital, no police station.

The mapping project was launched in September with funding from the US-based Pulitzer Center and a non-profit organisation called Humanitarian OpenStreetMap, which uses free, open-source software.

The scheme enlists young slum-dwellers to pilot drones and then use the information they collect to map what is a black hole at the heart of Nigeria's economic hub.

"This is a new tool that can allow international organisations or local authorities to intervene to improve access to basic services -- health and water, for example," said Jacopo Ottaviani, one of the project leaders.

