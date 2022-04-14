Drone Shot Down on Belarusian-Lithuanian Border - Border Committee of Belarus

A drone was shot down on the Belarusian border heading to the country from Lithuanian side, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) A drone was shot down on the Belarusian border heading to the country from Lithuanian side, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported on Thursday.

"The border guard during duties noticed a drone heading from the Lithuanian side to the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In order to prevent violation of airspace and suppress illegal activities, border guards opened fire on the air target. As a result, the drone was shot down," the committee said on its Telegram channel.

The State Border Committee further said that the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.