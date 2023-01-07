UrduPoint.com

Drone Shot Down Over Russia's Sevastopol - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down by air defense systems over the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Air defense... shot down a UAV over the Northern Pier," Razvozhayev said on Telegram in the early hours of Saturday.

On Wednesday, Razvozhayev said that two drones had been shot down over the Black Sea near the Belbek airfield, located next to Sevastopol.

In October, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

