UrduPoint.com

Drone Shot Down Over Sevastopol Bay - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 04:30 AM

Drone Shot Down Over Sevastopol Bay - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down by air defense systems off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Air defense systems shot down a UAV over the (Sevastopol) bay," Razvozhayev said on Telegram late on Sunday night, adding that all services are running as usual.

Ukrainian forces have attacked Crimea using drones multiple times since the start of the year. All of the UAVs were shot down by air defense.

In October of last year, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Governor Ukraine Russia Vehicle October Sunday All

Recent Stories

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

1 hour ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

3 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

3 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

5 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

7 hours ago
 Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community ce ..

Masdar City’s sustainability-themed community celebration returns for three da ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.