Drone Shot Down Over Sevastopol Bay - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has been shot down by air defense systems off the coast of the Russian city of Sevastopol in Crimea, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Air defense systems shot down a UAV over the (Sevastopol) bay," Razvozhayev said on Telegram late on Sunday night, adding that all services are running as usual.

Ukrainian forces have attacked Crimea using drones multiple times since the start of the year. All of the UAVs were shot down by air defense.

In October of last year, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.