Drone Strikes Occurred on Two Non-residential Buildings in Moscow - Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Drone strikes on two non-residential buildings in the Russian capital have occurred overnight, there were no casualties, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Today, at about 4:00 a.m. (01:00 GMT on Monday), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded.

There was no serious damage or casualties," Sobyanin said on Telegram on Monday morning.

In the early hours of Monday, the Moscow transport department said on Telegram that traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt was blocked starting from the center of Moscow towards the region.