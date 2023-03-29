Drone Taken Down in Simferopol District in Crimea, No Casualties, Destruction- Region Head

- Home
Published March 29, 2023
SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) A drone was taken down in the Simferopol district of Crimea, it fell into a field, and there are no casualties or destruction, head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said on Wednesday.
