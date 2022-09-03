Drone With Warhead Shot Down Near Zaporizhzhia NPP - Energodar Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ENERGODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Russian servicemen shot down an attack drone of Ukrainian troops in the area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the administration of Energodar told Sputnik.

"An Ukrainian armed forces drone with a warhead was shot down today in the vicinity of the nuclear power plant.

The projectile did not detonate. Ukrainian militants apparently continue to try to attack the station, despite the fact that there are IAEA employees there," the administration said.

The UAV was shot down a few hundred meters from the station, it added.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that it was quiet in Energodar on Friday, there were no shelling of residential areas.