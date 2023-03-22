UrduPoint.com

Drones Attempted Attack On Crimea Military Facilities, All UAVs Destroyed - Shoigu

March 22, 2023

Drones Attempted Attack on Crimea Military Facilities, All UAVs Destroyed - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Ukrainian naval drones that attempted to attacked Sevastopol have all been taken down, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that Russia's Black Sea Fleet repulsed an attack by surface drones in Sevastopol.

"Today, from 4 a.m. to 5:56 a.m. (local time, 01:00-02:56 GMT), an attempt was made to hit our facilities in the Crimea in Sevastopol with unmanned aerial vehicles. All three UAVs have been destroyed," Shoigu said at a ministry meeting.

