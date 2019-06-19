UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drones Close Runway At Singapore Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:10 PM

Drones close runway at Singapore airport

Singapore's main airport temporarily closed a runway after drones were spotted in the area, causing dozens of flights to be delayed, authorities said Wednesday

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Singapore's main airport temporarily closed a runway after drones were spotted in the area, causing dozens of flights to be delayed, authorities said Wednesday.

It is the latest case of unmanned aerial devices causing disruption at a major airport after thousands of passengers were affected when drone sightings forced the closure of Britain's Gatwick Airport last year.

Changi Airport, one of Asia's busiest hubs, closed one of its two runways for short periods from late Tuesday into early Wednesday after the drone sightings, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said.

About 37 flights were delayed and one arriving in Singapore was diverted to neighbouring Malaysia, the agency said.

Authorities have launched an investigation.

It is against the law in Singapore to fly a drone within five kilometres (three miles) of an airport without a permit, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

Anyone convicted of breaking the regulation faces up to a year in jail.

Related Topics

Drone Jail Singapore Malaysia From Asia Airport

Recent Stories

Walker extends Man City contract to 2024

18 seconds ago

Erdogan says Egyptian ex-president Morsi was 'kill ..

20 seconds ago

Simmons reveals tensions in Afghanistan World Cup ..

22 seconds ago

Opposition least bothered to discuss public issues ..

24 seconds ago

Xi pens friendship letter to North Korea before ra ..

5 minutes ago

Canada inflation up in May on broad price increase ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.