(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2020) Drones downed on Sunday near Russia's Khmeimim airbase in Syria were launched from the Idlib de-escalation zone, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the commander of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said.

"On February 1, at about 11 p.m.

Moscow time [20:00 GMT], Russian Khmeimim airbase airspace control means discovered unmanned aerial vehicles launched from an area of the Idlib de-escalation zone under the control of illegal armed units. Means of electronic warfare of the airbase intercepting and disabled all UAVs by disrupting their control systems," the message read.

No casualties and damage have been registered at the base after the attack, and the base is currently operating in a normal mode.