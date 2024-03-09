Drones, drugs & destruction: The gangs plaguing Haiti

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Haiti is no stranger to armed groups, and the gangs ravaging the country are highly organized and control vast arsenals of military weapons, presiding over a shadow economy of kidnapping for ransom and lucrative rackets.

- Armed groups and politics -

"Gangs in Haiti are a longstanding phenomenon. They link to a tradition of non-state armed groups that stretches back to the 1950s, with the development of the Tonton Macoutes (paramilitaries) by President Francois Duvalier," the non-profit Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime said in a February report.

Between 1957 and 1986, the dictator "Papa Doc" and then his son Jean-Claude Duvalier brutalized his people using the Tonton militias.

Then in the 2000s, the "phantom" street gangs were armed backers of then-president Jean Bertrand Aristide who sowed terror to secure his position.

In a report published in 2008, the US Institute for Peace said Haiti's gangs "although ostensibly criminal in nature... were an inherently political phenomenon (used) as instruments of political warfare.

"

"The influence of politicians and financial actors on gang activities is systemic," said the UN experts responsible for overseeing sanctions against the gang leaders in a September 2023 report.

- 200 increasingly professional gangs -

Since the start of the 2000s the gangs have mostly been professional and organized.

Some 200 gangs have been operating in Haiti since then, according to the UN expert report.

It describes them as using "armed violence with more sophisticated firearms to control and influence neighborhoods and engage in illegal activities."

Their myriad crimes include running drugs and guns, extortion, kidnapping, murder, sexual violence and hijacking trucks.

The 23 major gangs active in the capital control some 80 percent of the territory and have split into two main coalitions -- "the G9 family" led by Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier, and the G-Pep.

But in recent days a number of their leaders have joined forces to attack key sites in the country in an effort to force out the prime minister.