UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drones Hit Near Iraq's Arbil

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil

Three explosives-laden drones hit near the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, where the United States has a consulate, Iraqi Kurdish officials said Saturday

Arbil, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Three explosives-laden drones hit near the northern Iraqi city of Arbil, where the United States has a consulate, Iraqi Kurdish officials said Saturday.

The attack came as the Hashed al-Shaabi, a pro-Iran paramilitary alliance opposed to the US presence in Iraq, held a military parade near Baghdad attended by senior officials.

The drone attack occurred overnight, the anti-terrorist unit in Kurdistan said, with two striking a house and causing damage while the payload on the third did not explode.

The US consulate condemned the assault in a tweet, saying "this attack represents a clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty".

Related Topics

Drone Attack Iraq Baghdad Alliance United States

Recent Stories

Geothermal project prompts Strasbourg earthquake

19 seconds ago

Spectator causes mass fall at Tour de France

22 seconds ago

Life insurance can't be terminated after two years ..

23 seconds ago

APP, Radio,PTV's digitalisation to commence by Aug ..

25 seconds ago

Commissioner directs for finalize contingency plan ..

18 minutes ago

AJK election; action against government employees ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.