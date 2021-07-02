UrduPoint.com
Drones Spotted Inside Indian Commission In Islamabad On Day Of Jammu Airport Blast- Source

Fri 02nd July 2021

Drones Spotted Inside Indian Commission in Islamabad on Day of Jammu Airport Blast- Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Drones were spotted inside the Indian High Commission in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on June 27, the same day when two explosions rocked the technical area of the airport in Jammu, a source in the Indian government told Sputnik.

"Drones were also spotted inside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan, on the same day when two blasts were triggered by drones inside the Jammu Airport. India has raised the matter with Pakistan Foreign Ministry," the source said.

