Dropped Ceiling Falls At Polling Station In Nur-Sultan - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 09:40 AM

Dropped Ceiling Falls at Polling Station in Nur-Sultan - Authorities

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) SULTAN, January 10 (Sputnik) - A dropped ceiling fell on Sunday at one of the polling stations in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan, amid a general election, no one got hurt, the city authorities told Sputnik.

The country is currently electing its new lower house as well as local representative bodies.

"A dropped ceiling at the polling station number 145 sustained minor technical damage.

The issue is being dealt with," the city's education department said.

According to the department, there are no casualties.

"The polling station is currently functions as usual," the department added.

The lower house, known as Mazhilis, consists of 107 lawmakers, 98 of whom are elected directly from party lists during the elections, and the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a national political body representing the country's ethnic groups.

