Drought Causes 1.5-1.8 Bln Euros In Losses For Romanian Farmers: Federation President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) This year's drought has caused 1.5-1.8 billion Euros (1.67-2 billion U.S. Dollars) in losses to Romania's agriculture, severely affecting 2.5 million hectares of crops, said Ionel Arion, president of the Pro Agro National Federation on Wednesday.
Approximately 40 percent of the nation's wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower fields have been devastated, Arion was quoted as saying by local business daily Ziarul Financiar.
Despite the government offering 500-600 million euros (555-666 million dollars) in compensation, the funds fall significantly short of covering farmers' basic losses.
Arion said the costs of growing a hectare of crops range between 800 and 1,200 euros (888 and 1332 dollars), while the compensation only equals 200-230 euros (222-255.
3 dollars) per hectare.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that the losses span approximately 2 million hectares nationwide, with another 330,000 hectares of autumn crops, including wheat, barley and rapeseed, also severely impacted.
As the damage assessments continue, there are growing concerns that the total losses could increase further, potentially leading to more food imports and increased costs for consumers.
Meteorologists forecast that the heatwave will persist, worsening the already dire situation for Romanian farmers.
The Pro Agro National Federation, established in 2012, represents and advocates for the interests of Romanian agriculture, food industry and related sectors through 17 affiliated professional organizations at the national and European levels.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media23 minutes ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage33 minutes ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard43 minutes ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck43 minutes ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks2 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission2 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal2 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search4 hours ago
-
Brazilians 'struggling to breathe' as Amazon burns4 hours ago
-
Australia greenlights world's 'largest' solar hub6 hours ago
-
Russia blames cyberattack over Telegram, WhatsApp outage6 hours ago