Open Menu

Drought Causes 1.5-1.8 Bln Euros In Losses For Romanian Farmers: Federation President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Drought causes 1.5-1.8 bln euros in losses for Romanian farmers: federation president

BUCHAREST, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) This year's drought has caused 1.5-1.8 billion Euros (1.67-2 billion U.S. Dollars) in losses to Romania's agriculture, severely affecting 2.5 million hectares of crops, said Ionel Arion, president of the Pro Agro National Federation on Wednesday.

Approximately 40 percent of the nation's wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower fields have been devastated, Arion was quoted as saying by local business daily Ziarul Financiar.

Despite the government offering 500-600 million euros (555-666 million dollars) in compensation, the funds fall significantly short of covering farmers' basic losses.

Arion said the costs of growing a hectare of crops range between 800 and 1,200 euros (888 and 1332 dollars), while the compensation only equals 200-230 euros (222-255.

3 dollars) per hectare.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development estimates that the losses span approximately 2 million hectares nationwide, with another 330,000 hectares of autumn crops, including wheat, barley and rapeseed, also severely impacted.

As the damage assessments continue, there are growing concerns that the total losses could increase further, potentially leading to more food imports and increased costs for consumers.

Meteorologists forecast that the heatwave will persist, worsening the already dire situation for Romanian farmers.

The Pro Agro National Federation, established in 2012, represents and advocates for the interests of Romanian agriculture, food industry and related sectors through 17 affiliated professional organizations at the national and European levels.

Related Topics

Business Agriculture Drought Romania Government Wheat Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

2 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

2 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

2 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

2 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

2 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

2 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

2 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

2 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

2 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

2 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

2 hours ago

More Stories From World