Drought Emergency Declared For Barcelona
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Spain's northeastern Catalonia region declared a drought emergency Thursday for Barcelona and the surrounding area, which will now face tighter water restrictions following three years without significant rain.
The head of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, announced the step after reservoirs in the Mediterranean region fell below 16 percent of their capacity.
That level is the benchmark set by the authorities for the application of a new round of water-saving measures that will affect some six million people.
"Catalonia is suffering the worst drought in the last century, we have never faced such a long and intense drought since rainfall records began," Aragones told a news conference.
The emergency aims to lower the daily amount of water permitted for residential and municipal purposes from 210 to 200 litres (55 to 52 gallons) per person.
If the drought worsens, it could be lowered to 180 litres, and then 160 litres.
The water use restrictions will apply to Barcelona and 201 surrounding municipalities from Friday and they include a ban on filling private swimming pools and washing cars unless it is with recycled warer.
Public gardens can only be irrigated with groundwater.
Agriculture and industry will face greater cuts. The emergency declaration aims to reduce water for crop irrigation by 80 percent and for industry by 25 percent.
Several heatwaves recorded in Spain and wider Europe last summer worsened the drought, lowering reservoirs' levels as water evaporation and consumption increased.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From World
-
New cancer cases to soar 77% by 2050: WHO6 minutes ago
-
UK police manhunt after 'corrosive substance' attack on family16 minutes ago
-
Singapore, China eye enhancing business ties26 minutes ago
-
China willing to contribute more to world peace, prosperity: Wang Yi26 minutes ago
-
Singapore sees tourism recovery in 202326 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1049 against USD Thursday26 minutes ago
-
Volvo Cars ceases financing for EV maker Polestar26 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index opens 0.24 pct higher27 minutes ago
-
Defiant French farmers stick to barricades36 minutes ago
-
China's annual sci-tech expenditure up 6.4 pct in past 6 years37 minutes ago
-
US, Japan conduct joint naval drills1 hour ago
-
Myanmar enters fourth year of post-coup crisis1 hour ago