Drought forces Big Tech to rethink thirsty LatAm data centers

Santiago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A prolonged drought in much of South America has forced tech giants like Google and Amazon to rework their plans for water-guzzling data centers.

Data centers housing huge servers are springing up around the world to store the flood of data sucked up from billions of smartphones, tablets and other connected devices.

While the centers' massive energy consumption has drawn global scrutiny, the huge amounts of water they use in their cooling systems has received far less attention -- until now.

Cooling equipment represents about 40 percent of a data center's structure.

"There are billions of transistors in a circuit in high-frequency processors. That generates a lot of heat," explained Eduardo Vera, coordinator of the Center for Mathematical Modeling at the University of Chile.

Google's plans for two new data centers in Chile and Uruguay have thrust the issue of water consumption into the spotlight.

The company is planning to build its biggest data center in Latin America in the Santiago suburb of Cerrillos.

The initial plans for the $200 million project included a cooling system that would consume a staggering seven billion liters (1.85 billion gallons) of water per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of the suburb's 80,000 inhabitants.

But a more-than-decade-long drought in Chile has dampened local enthusiasm for the mega-project.

In January, an environment court ordered Google to revise its planning application to cut back water consumption.

Last month, the company -- whose first Latin America data center in Quilicura in northern Santiago soaks up about one billion liters of water per year, the equivalent of 285 Olympic swimming pools -- unveiled a newer much less water-intensive cooling model for the Cerrillos center.

Google said the new facility would use air cooling technology, reducing its water use to a minimum.

"They fought us (...) but finally they changed the cooling system and we set a precedent," Tania Rodriguez, from the non-governmental Community Socio-Environmental Movement for Water and Territory, told AFP.