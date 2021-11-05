UrduPoint.com

Drought Gives Rebirth To Iraqi Kurd Village

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 09:04 PM

Drought gives rebirth to Iraqi Kurd village

The ruins of an Iraqi Kurdish village abandoned 36 years ago and submerged under the waters of a dam, have suddenly resurfaced thanks to sinking water levels in the drought-hit country

Dohuk, Iraq, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The ruins of an Iraqi Kurdish village abandoned 36 years ago and submerged under the waters of a dam, have suddenly resurfaced thanks to sinking water levels in the drought-hit country.

The construction of the dam, two kilometres (one mile) north of the town of Dohuk, started in 1985 and prompted the resettlement of Guiri Qasrouka's 50 families.

Guiri Qasrouka was then swallowed by the waters which serve to irrigate surrounding farmland.

"Because of the drought" caused by scant rainfall in Iraq, the Dohuk dam's water level dropped by seven metres (23 feet) in September and brought the village back to the surface, explained the dam's director, Farhad Taher.

"This phenomenon is certainly linked to climate change," Taher said, adding that the ruins had also reappeared in 2009, 1999 and 1992.

Before the winter rains set in and the village goes under again, visitors on foot can now view the stone walls of a Guiri Qasrouka home that is still standing.

The algae-splattered and shell-indented ruins are set against a backdrop of the towering Kurdish mountains of northern Iraq.

With financial compensation, villagers, who had also fled between 1974 and 1976 during a Kurdish uprising, built a new Guiri Qasrouka nearby.

Related Topics

Water Drought Iraq Dam September Rains

Recent Stories

US Advises Americans to Leave Ethiopia 'As Soon as ..

US Advises Americans to Leave Ethiopia 'As Soon as Possible' - State Dept.

3 minutes ago
 New Oil Fueling Ship to Be Named After Assassinate ..

New Oil Fueling Ship to Be Named After Assassinated Gay Rights Activist Milk - P ..

3 minutes ago
 Canada jobless rate falls to pandemic low

Canada jobless rate falls to pandemic low

3 minutes ago
 Mount could miss England duty due to wisdom tooth ..

Mount could miss England duty due to wisdom tooth trouble

3 minutes ago
 Ecuador president calls for US anti-drug funding

Ecuador president calls for US anti-drug funding

10 minutes ago
 PTI believes in uniform development: Usman Buzdar ..

PTI believes in uniform development: Usman Buzdar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.