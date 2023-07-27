Open Menu

Drought-hit N.Africa Turns To Purified Sea And Wastewater

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

Drought-hit N.Africa turns to purified sea and wastewater

From Tunisia to Morocco, sun-baked North Africa has embarked on a building spree of plants that purify sea and wastewater as climate change intensifies droughts in the water-scarce region

Zarat, Tunisia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ):From Tunisia to Morocco, sun-baked North Africa has embarked on a building spree of plants that purify sea and wastewater as climate change intensifies droughts in the water-scarce region.

Across the Maghreb region, which takes in parts of the Sahara and is plagued by scorching summer heat, countries are banking on new desalination plants and facilities that can purify wastewater for farming.

In Tunisia, struggling through its fourth year of drought, engineers recently inspected a desalination plant being built in the southern town of Zarat on the Mediterranean coast.

Across the region, "the only solution is the desalination of seawater for human consumption", said Mosbeh Helali, outgoing CEO of Sonede, the company constructing the plant.

The World Bank predicts that by 2030, the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region will fall below the absolute water scarcity threshold of 500 cubic metres per person per year.

Ironically, most of MENA's existing desalination plants are powered by the very fossil fuels that belch carbon into the atmosphere, driving the global heating that is now intensifying droughts.

A large Saudi desalination plant, Al Khafji, runs on solar power, and Egypt is also planning facilities set to run on renewables -- but most existing plants rely on the climate killers oil, gas or coal.

Scientists and environmentalists also warn of the impact on marine life as the plants dump the extracted salt back into the sea as concentrated sludge.

Helali insisted this hasn't been a problem in Tunisia, where there had even been "a proliferation of aquatic life" around some discharge points, making those waters "highly prized by fishermen".

Despite concerns around energy-guzzling desalination, North African countries are embracing it as their fast-growing populations pile ever more pressure on shrinking groundwater tables and dam reservoirs.

Related Topics

Africa World Bank Water Egypt Drought Company Oil Dam Saudi Tunisia Morocco Middle East Gas From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered ..

RTA digitised 400,000 metro documents, registered 600,000 digital asset IDs in 2 ..

18 minutes ago
 70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moh ..

70 Majalis held, 33 processions taken out on 8 Moharram in Bahawalpur

13 minutes ago
 Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security o ..

Hazara police deploy 5200 policemen for security of Moharram processions: RPO

13 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: D ..

Efforts underway to help people in ongoing rain: DC Hub

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Cana ..

Mayor Karachi visits Hub Pumping Station, Hub Canal

13 minutes ago
 Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogac ..

Italian Lower House Approves Bill Banning Surrogacy Abroad - Reports

13 minutes ago
No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer I ..

No danger of flood in Bahawalpur: Chief Engineer Irrigation

24 minutes ago
 Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get o ..

Students, parents, teachers of IUB trying to get out of current situation: VC

24 minutes ago
 Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrou ..

Heavy rain causes flooding in Sukkur & it's surrounding northern Sindh towns

22 minutes ago
 Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popo ..

Marchand wins third gold as Chalmers upstages Popovici

22 minutes ago
 PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's particip ..

PSB issues NOC for national hockey team's participation in Asian Champions Troph ..

22 minutes ago
 Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Off ..

Trump Attorneys Arrive at US Special Counsel's Office in Washington - Reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World