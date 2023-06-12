UrduPoint.com

Drought Hits Bishkek, Where Taps Are Running Dry

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Drought hits Bishkek, where taps are running dry

For the past month, Bishkek resident Kanychai Bakirova has lived with her family of 11, including young children, in a home with only a trickle of water running from the tap

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ):For the past month, Bishkek resident Kanychai Bakirova has lived with her family of 11, including young children, in a home with only a trickle of water running from the tap.

At the laundrette where she works, she is unable to serve customers who come in with piles of dirty clothes.

"I'm a laundress but I can only run three washing machines," 59-year-old Bakirova told AFP, waiting her turn to collect water at a distribution point as others took the opportunity to wash their faces.

In the south of the Kyrgyz capital, where the water shortage is acute, such scenes are increasingly common.

Drought -- once restricted to the country's villages -- is now drying city-dwellers' taps.

With Soviet-era water infrastructure and few resources, the Bishkek authorities have struggled to keep the water running.

In the southern districts of the city, residents have come to rely on plastic bottles of water distributed by the city as temperatures near 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

"I haven't had running water for more than three weeks," said Imach Omorov, 61.

"I was able to get 150 litres (33 gallons). Hopefully that's enough for the next three weeks." At the start of summer, the authorities introduced restrictions to manage water supply.

In some districts of Bishkek, water was cut off at night.

Swimming pools and car washes were closed. Night-time watering was banned.

But residents have struggled to cope.

When Omorov's neighbour died, "it was complicated to wash the body", he said.

Like other city-dwellers, Omorov took part in a protest against the water shortage this week, where demonstrators blocked one of the main avenues south of the capital.

His frustrations are shared across Central Asia, where water shortages are a chronic problem.

According to the World Bank, almost a third of the region's approximately 75 million inhabitants do not have access to water.

In Kyrgyzstan, where one million now lack access to water, consumption levels are rising.

"Daily water consumption per person was around 170 litres.

"But it has tripled -- almost quadrupled -- with the rise in temperatures since May," said Kadyrbek Otorov, chief engineer at the organisation in charge of water distribution in Bishkek.

One cause of the drought this year is the steep drop in the water table.

That, in turn, is caused by the melting of glaciers due to climate change.

"The level of groundwater, which provides water to 40-45 percent of the city, especially the south, has dropped by 15 to 20 metres (50-65 feet) compared to last year," said Otorov.

Bishkek has not seen such water scarcity "for eight to 10 years".

The country's water infrastructure dates back to the Soviet era.

While the authorities have allocated funds to update the water infrastructure, it has suffered from under-investment.

For now, scientist Otorov warns "there isn't an infinite supply of drinking water". Water must be used with "great care".

Related Topics

Shortage Protest World Bank Water Drought Car Died Young Bishkek Kyrgyzstan May Family From Asia Million

Recent Stories

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

51,660 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding without helmets

2 minutes ago
 'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

'Criminal' held with PSCA cameras' help

2 minutes ago
 Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to j ..

Askari Tower case: ATC sends Dr Yasmin Rahsid to jail on judicial remand

2 minutes ago
 TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail reject ..

TikToker Sundal Khattak arrested after bail rejection in Hareem Shah video leaks ..

8 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes illegal constructions

LDA demolishes illegal constructions

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed approves fixture list for UAE Ra ..

Mansour bin Zayed approves fixture list for UAE Racing Season 2023-2024

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.