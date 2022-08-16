UrduPoint.com

Drought In Romania Damages 870,000 Acres Of Farmland - Agriculture Ministry

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 06:44 PM

Drought in Romania Damages 870,000 Acres of Farmland - Agriculture Ministry

Drought has affected some 352,000 hectares (869,800 acres) of agricultural land in 31 out of 41 counties of Romania as the government is still underway calculating the damage across the country, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Drought has affected some 352,000 hectares (869,800 acres) of agricultural land in 31 out of 41 counties of Romania as the government is still underway calculating the damage across the country, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Tuesday.

The assessment of the damage in Romania began last week and registered 268,000 hectares of affected land, as of August 9.

"The area affected by drought has increased to 351,700 hectares in 31 counties, and 188,535 hectares of territories are occupied by wheat and triticale," the ministry said in a statement.

The process of calculating the damage is still ongoing, since the crop has not yet been harvested in all the Romanian counties, while local governments hand over reports to the central authorities on a daily basis.

Each Romanian country establishes its own procedure for stating and recording drought damage, with special commissions to identify affected areas and the extent of damage caused to each crop, based on requests submitted by farmers to local authorities.

Related Topics

Agriculture Drought Romania August All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Two bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 1180 bags confis ..

Two bids to smuggle wheat foiled; 1180 bags confiscated

1 minute ago
 Grand operation launched against encroachment

Grand operation launched against encroachment

1 minute ago
 Senate body expresses resentment over not vacating ..

Senate body expresses resentment over not vacating chairman PNSC office

1 minute ago
 Anti-polio, Typhoid drives from Aug 22 to Oct 15 i ..

Anti-polio, Typhoid drives from Aug 22 to Oct 15 in Kohat

1 minute ago
 Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palesti ..

Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palestinian Children - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due ..

Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due to traffic accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.