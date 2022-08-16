Drought in Romania Damages 870,000 Acres of Farmland - Agriculture Ministry

Drought has affected some 352,000 hectares (869,800 acres) of agricultural land in 31 out of 41 counties of Romania as the government is still underway calculating the damage across the country, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Tuesday

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) Drought has affected some 352,000 hectares (869,800 acres) of agricultural land in 31 out of 41 counties of Romania as the government is still underway calculating the damage across the country, the Romanian Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said on Tuesday.

The assessment of the damage in Romania began last week and registered 268,000 hectares of affected land, as of August 9.

"The area affected by drought has increased to 351,700 hectares in 31 counties, and 188,535 hectares of territories are occupied by wheat and triticale," the ministry said in a statement.

The process of calculating the damage is still ongoing, since the crop has not yet been harvested in all the Romanian counties, while local governments hand over reports to the central authorities on a daily basis.

Each Romanian country establishes its own procedure for stating and recording drought damage, with special commissions to identify affected areas and the extent of damage caused to each crop, based on requests submitted by farmers to local authorities.