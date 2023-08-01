Open Menu

Drought Leaves Over 100 French Communes Without Drinking Water - Ecology Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Drought Leaves Over 100 French Communes Without Drinking Water - Ecology Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) More than 100 communes across France have trouble accessing drinking water due to drought, French Minister for Ecological Transition Christophe Bechu said on Tuesday.

"We have passed the milestone of 100 communes lacking access to drinking water," Bechu told the France Inter broadcaster, adding that water cuts are caused by low groundwater levels.

Around 30,000 people are affected by the shortage, with municipalities "along the Mediterranean rim, from the valleys the Rhone and Saone rivers" among the hardest hit, the minister said.

Still the situation is less grave than last summer, when 700 communes were left without drinking water, Bechu noted.

France is facing water supply problems due to record heat and drought.

After the sweltering summer months in 2022, France experienced a "record winter drought" in February 2023, national meteorological service Meteo France said. Bechu called on the French regions to introduce restrictions on the use of water starting in March to avoid an acute shortage in the summer.

July 2023 may become the hottest month in the world's history, according to the latest report by the EU's Copernicus earth observation program. New temperature records were recorded in Spain, Italy, France, China and the United States. In Greece, wildfires have been raging for over a week now, hitting the island of Rhodes the hardest. Meteorologists warn of high risks to health of people and livestock, drought and threats to crop.

Related Topics

Shortage World Water China Drought France Spain Italy United States Greece February March May From

Recent Stories

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

22 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

57 minutes ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

2 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

3 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

3 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

4 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

4 hours ago
 vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartpho ..

Vivo Y36 Tech Experts Review: A Mid-Range Smartphone with Impressive Features

4 hours ago

More Stories From World