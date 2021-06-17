UrduPoint.com
Drought On Verge Of Becoming 'Next Pandemic' Unless World Takes Action - United Nations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 11:47 PM

Drought is on the way of becoming the "next pandemic" as the number of affected people continues to increase worldwide, United Nations Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Drought is on the way of becoming the "next pandemic" as the number of affected people continues to increase worldwide, United Nations Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction Mami Mizutori said on Thursday.

"Drought is on the verge of becoming the next pandemic and there is no vaccine to cure it. Drought has directly affected 1.5 billion people so far this century and this number will grow dramatically unless the world gets better at managing this risk and understanding its root causes and taking action to stop them," Mizutori said.

On Tuesday, the United Nations published a special report on drought that called for a new global mechanism to support countries to address risk through partnerships, innovation and action at the regional and community levels.

The report also promoted the establishment of national drought resilience partnerships between public, private and civil society organizations that would work to seamlessly connect action at the national and local levels.

