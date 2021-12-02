DRP Head Not Ruling Out Requesting Assistance From Russia if Donbas War Resumes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday that he is not ruling out turning to Moscow for help if the active military conflict in Donbas resumes.

"We will act on the basis of the situation.

Of course, we rely on our own forces, but taking into account the fact that Ukraine is attracting, and more and more attracting, also external forces - we see this perfectly well, the number of exercises only with NATO countries, the United States and this year has increased compared to last year, in the plans for the next year, an even more serious increase - therefore, of course, it will be difficult in any case, but we will act according to the situation," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked if he plans to request Russia's assistance.

The DPR head confirmed that he is "not ruling out" such a scenario.