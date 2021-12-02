UrduPoint.com

DRP Head Not Ruling Out Requesting Assistance From Russia If Donbas War Resumes

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:40 PM

DRP Head Not Ruling Out Requesting Assistance From Russia if Donbas War Resumes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Denis Pushilin, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), said on Thursday that he is not ruling out turning to Moscow for help if the active military conflict in Donbas resumes.

"We will act on the basis of the situation.

Of course, we rely on our own forces, but taking into account the fact that Ukraine is attracting, and more and more attracting, also external forces - we see this perfectly well, the number of exercises only with NATO countries, the United States and this year has increased compared to last year, in the plans for the next year, an even more serious increase - therefore, of course, it will be difficult in any case, but we will act according to the situation," Pushilin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster when asked if he plans to request Russia's assistance.

The DPR head confirmed that he is "not ruling out" such a scenario.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Donetsk United States

Recent Stories

Blinken Says Best Way to Resolve Crisis in Eastern ..

Blinken Says Best Way to Resolve Crisis in Eastern Ukraine Is Through Diplomacy

2 minutes ago
 Iran Calls New IAEA Report on Launch of Advanced C ..

Iran Calls New IAEA Report on Launch of Advanced Centrifuges at Fordow 'Ordinary ..

2 minutes ago
 Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U2 ..

Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U21

5 minutes ago
 Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles marke ..

Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles markets

5 minutes ago
 Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's Covid jab under EU ..

Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's Covid jab under EU review

6 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.