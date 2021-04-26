BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) A person driving under the influence of drugs steered his vehicle into the main pedestrian square of Tirana as Albania was having a general election, the Albanian Daily news outlet reported, citing the law enforcement authorities.

The intoxicated driver hit 3 cars before pouncing into the Skanderbeg Square in the city center. He was stopped and apprehended by passersby. There were no casualties.

The driver, Arben Mema, told the police about buying 5 grams (0.18 oz) of hashish before going to vote, 2 grams of which he consumed immediately.

The 32-year old then got into the rented car and drove off to a polling station.

On his way, Mema began losing control of the vehicle. The last thing he said he remembered was ending up at the square and being surrounded by people.

The driver is said to have a history of substance abuse. An investigation is underway.

This has been the only serious incident during the Albanian election day so far, as electoral authorities reported no serious violations and a high turnout.

Forty-six parties and 3 coalitions are vying for seats in Albania's 140-seat parliament. About 3.6 million citizens are eligible to vote.