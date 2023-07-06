Drug Dealers Likely Helped Curb Riots in France - Police Union

Drug dealers may have played a certain part in calming the riots in France while protecting their business, Rudy Manna, a spokesperson for the Alliance Police Nationale police union, said on Wednesday

"In fact, I believe that drug dealers have played a part (in riot control). Why have they done it? Well, because the centers of large cities were primarily affected by riots, plundering and destruction... Then it moved to vulnerable neighborhoods, to deprived areas, and there, I can imagine it very well, the drug dealers put a stop to it," Manna told French broadcaster CNews.

Manna added that drug dealers likely had helped curb the riots so as not to attract the attention of the police, which could put their business at risk.

The wave of protests against police brutality in France has been gradually subsiding.

The number of people arrested as well as the scale of the riots have been decreasing for several consecutive days. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that the peak of riots had passed.

France has been gripped by unrest since June 27, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by a police officer for failing to stop his car when ordered to do so in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris. The officer who pulled the trigger on Nahel M. has been taken into custody for voluntary manslaughter, but that did not deter the protesters.

The French Interior Ministry said that hundreds of government buildings, shops and bank offices had been damaged and more than 3,000 people, many of them juveniles, had been detained.