Drug overdose deaths jump 4.6 pct in 2019: U.S. CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:08 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of deaths by drug overdose in the United States increased by 4.6 percent between 2018 and 2019, preliminary data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Wednesday.

According to the data, around 70,980 people in the United States died from drug overdose in 2019, up from 67,850 last year.

Between January and April this year, drug overdose deaths rose by 11.4 percent, compared with the same period of 2019.

Opioids, mainly synthetic opioids, are the main factor behind drug overdose deaths, the CDC said.

Cocaine and psychostimulants accounted for 45.4 percent of the total in 2019, rising from 34.7 percent in 2017.

