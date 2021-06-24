Drug Production in Afghanistan Surged 40 Times During Western Troops Presence - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The volume of illegal drugs production in Afghanistan surged more than 40 tines in the period of Western troops presence there, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"A powerful resource base for terrorists will be provided by the production of drugs, which increased over 40 times during the period of the Western contingent's stay in the country [Afghanistan]," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.