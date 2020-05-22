Drug Promoted by Trump as COVID-19 Treatment Increases Risk of Death - Study

A study involving more than 96,000 COVID-19 patients around the world found those who took an anti-malarial drug promoted by President Donald Trump had a higher risk of death than those who did not, the medical journal The Lancet reported on Friday

On Monday, Trump revealed that he has been taking hydroxychlorquine under the supervision of the White House doctor as a preventive measure for COVID-19. Trump said he was taking the drug in tandem with zinc and the Z-Pak, or azithromycin, a type of macrolide.

"We were unable to confirm a benefit of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, when used alone or with a macrolide, on in-hospital outcomes for COVID-19," the Lancet report said. "Each of these drug regimens was associated with decreased in-hospital survival and an increased frequency of ventricular arrhythmias when used for treatment of COVID-19.

The study involved 96,032 patients, some of whom received hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine alone, while others took those drugs in combination with other medications, and the remainder were included in a "control group."

"After controlling for multiple confounding factors, when compared with mortality in the control group hydroxychloroquine, hydroxychloroquine with a macrolide, chloroquine, and chloroquine with a macrolide were each independently associated with an increased risk of in-hospital mortality," it added.

The study concluded that there was no confirmed benefit of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 and warned that these drugs were associated with increased frequency of arrhythmias in patients.