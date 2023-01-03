Drug shortage in Germany may not be ending anytime soon

Germany's drug supply problem continues to put pharmacies across the country in a difficult situation, and it may not be getting better anytime soon

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Germany's drug supply problem continues to put pharmacies across the country in a difficult situation, and it may not be getting better anytime soon.

Pharmacist Meryem Coskun, who works in Berlin's Neukolln district, which has a large ethnic Turkish population, told Anadolu Agency that the pharmacy sector has been "facing great difficulties in the supply of drugs" in recent months, especially for the last three or four months.

"There's a big problem in the supply of drugs such as antibiotics, painkillers, antipyretics, children's antibiotics, and stomach protectors. I think the shortage of drugs will continue for a long time," Coskun said.

Saying that the problems in the global supply chain and the COVID-19 pandemic caused problems in the supply of pharmaceutical raw materials, she added: "The shortage of raw materials in medicine affected Germany a lot. Medicines can't meet the demand, and there's no medicine in the warehouses."She said that drugs are given with limitations so that others can also obtain them since finding an equivalent of a drug is often not possible.

Saying that these problems might be solved if Germany steps up drug production, she cautioned: "But then the prices could get even more expensive."