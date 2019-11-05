UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drug Suspects Shoot Way Out Of Thai Court

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 04:42 PM

Drug suspects shoot way out of Thai court

Three drug suspects -- including an American -- shot and stabbed their way out of a Thai court before brazenly fleeing in a pick-up truck, police said Tuesday

Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Three drug suspects -- including an American -- shot and stabbed their way out of a Thai court before brazenly fleeing in a pick-up truck, police said Tuesday.

The three were still on the loose more than 24 hours after breaking out of a Pattaya court holding room on Monday, police told AFP.

Officers were combing the seedy beach resort city, located two hours southeast of Bangkok.

"If they resist... officials have to carry out decisive measures," said Krissana Pattanacharoen, national police office spokesman.

The escapees are an American and his Thai wife, and a male Thai suspect.

The couple was facing death penalty charges for drug trafficking, although sentences are rarely carried out.

Krissana said their relatives had been contacted to try and urge them to surrender and avoid a violent showdown.

Au0thorities said the Thai man had somehow got hold of a gun and knife that he used to attack a police officer allowing the trio to escape.

The officer was recovering, Krissana said.

Thailand is both a producer and major transit hub for drugs.

Much of regional drug manufacturing takes place in the Golden Triangle, a remote border region where Myanmar, Laos and Thailand all meet.

But busts at the country's busy airports frequently grab headlines.

Thai authorities said Tuesday that a Kenyan woman was arrested on Saturday for swallowing bags of cocaine weighing 1.2 kilograms (2.6 Pounds).

Related Topics

Attack Police Thailand Drugs Wife Man Male Bangkok Myanmar Laos Hub Turkish Lira Border Women Gold All Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases services for people of det ..

8 minutes ago

ERC launches new development projects in Socotra, ..

15 minutes ago

LHC seeks Punjab govt's reply on smog

19 minutes ago

Rabi Pirzada suffers from depression after video l ..

37 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers develop Micro-Electro-Fluidic Pr ..

44 minutes ago

Railways ministry suspends six officials in Tezgha ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.