Drug Trafficking In Russia Has Links To Ukraine - Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Drug Trafficking in Russia Has Links to Ukraine - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Criminal groups controlled by supervisors from Ukraine engage Russians into drug trafficking, the Russian interior minister, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, said on Tuesday.

"Facts of engaging (Russian) citizens in drug trafficking in Russia by criminal groups controlled by the Kiev regime have been documented. Officers of Ukrainian security forces structures were directly involved in organizing clandestine laboratories, and dealers recruited by them were tested for 'credibility' on polygraph beforehand," Kolokoltsev said.

Joint board of interior ministries of the Union State of Russia and Belarus held a meeting on Tuesday which was attended by the Russian interior minister along with his Belarusian counterpart, Ivan Kubrakov, Russian interior ministry's spokeswoman Irina Volk told reporters.

Kolokoltsev highlighted national security threat posed by foreign intelligence and nationalistic organizations' activities, Volk said.

In November, Sputnik reported that a cross-regional drug courier working under Ukrainian supervision had been detained in Russia. Then, the mule confirmed that he had to undergo a polygraph test to prove his reliability.

