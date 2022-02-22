UrduPoint.com

Drugmaker GSK Names Healthcare Spinoff Haleon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 10:55 PM

Drugmaker GSK names healthcare spinoff Haleon

British drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline said Tuesday that its consumer healthcare division will be spun off later this year under the name Haleon

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :British drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline said Tuesday that its consumer healthcare division will be spun off later this year under the name Haleon.

"The new company, to result from the proposed demerger of Consumer Healthcare from GSK in mid-2022, will be called Haleon," it said in a statement.

GSK is demerging its healthcare arm -- which is a joint venture with US peer Pfizer -- in order to concentrate on its main pharmaceutical business.

The division's products include Sensodyne toothpaste, pain relief drug Panadol and cold treatment Theraflu.

"Haleon has enormous potential to improve health and wellbeing across the world with strong prospects for growth, and through listing will unlock significant value for GSK shareholders," GSK Chief Executive Emma Walmsley added.

Haleon will be headquartered in Weybridge, southwest of London, and is expected to gain a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Glaxo revealed last month that it had rejected a �50-billion (60-billion-euro, $68-billion) bid for the unit from consumer goods titan Unilever.

GSK received three unsolicited offers but rejected them all as too low, but Unilever refused to go any higher.

The healthcare division, which also produces Centrum multivitamins and anti-inflammatory Voltaren, generates annual sales of about 10 billion.

GSK owns a majority 68 percent of the unit with Pfizer the remainder.

Walmsley, who headed the GSK consumer unit before its merger with Pfizer and her promotion to GlaxoSmithKline CEO, has faced severe shareholder pressure over her company's delays in producing Covid jabs and treatments.

Related Topics

World Business Drugs Company London London Stock Exchange All From Allied Rental Modarba GlaxoSmithKline (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Man arrested for killing of teenage daughter

Man arrested for killing of teenage daughter

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Doha WTA results - 1st update

Tennis: Doha WTA results - 1st update

5 minutes ago
 Putin asks upper house to send Russian army to bac ..

Putin asks upper house to send Russian army to back Ukraine separatists

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine minister urges EU to promise future member ..

Ukraine minister urges EU to promise future membership

5 minutes ago
 Erdogan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisi ..

Erdogan cuts short Africa visit amid Ukraine crisis

12 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Laws on Ratification of Agreements on ..

Putin Signs Laws on Ratification of Agreements on Cooperation With DPR, LPR

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>