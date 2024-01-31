Drugs Giant GSK Posts Mixed Annual Earnings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2024 | 02:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) UK drug maker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday that 2023 net profit tumbled after the prior year was skewed by the spin-off of consumer healthcare unit Haleon, but stressed that underlying earnings jumped.
Profit after tax slid sharply to £4.9 billion ($6.2 billion) last year from £14.9 billion in 2022, when it received a massive gain from the Haleon demerger, GSK said in a results statement.
However, underlying adjusted operating profit, excluding exceptional items, jumped 12 percent to £8.8 billion last year to beat company guidance. Revenues swelled three percent to £30.3 billion.
"GSK delivered excellent performance in 2023," said chief executive Emma Walmsley in the earnings release.
The group's "clear highlights" were the launch of its Arexvy vaccine that protect infants from respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and "continued progress" in its pipeline of drugs, she added.
"We are now planning for at least 12 major launches from 2025, with new vaccines and specialty medicines for infectious diseases, HIV, respiratory and oncology.
"As a result of this progress and momentum, we expect to deliver another year of meaningful sales and earnings growth in 2024, and we are upgrading our growth outlooks for 2026 and 2031.
"We remain focused on delivering this potential -- and more -- to prevent and change the course of disease for millions of people."
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From World
-
'There was nothing': Ailing economy fueling record exodus of Cubans2 minutes ago
-
Thai court orders end to royal insult law reform campaign12 minutes ago
-
French farmers close in on key spots as police deployed in force12 minutes ago
-
China's most advanced spectroscopic telescope to start operations in 202622 minutes ago
-
First translation of Japanese "Genji Monogatari" literary work presented to Pakistan envoy1 hour ago
-
‘No substitute’ for UNRWA’s lifesaving work in besieged Gaza: Senior UN Humanitarian official1 hour ago
-
Hakimi misses penalty as South Africa knock Morocco out of Cup of Nations1 hour ago
-
US calls Imran Khan's imprisonment sentence 'matter for Pakistan's courts1 hour ago
-
ChiNext Index opens higher Wednesday2 hours ago
-
China to grant top tourism rating to 21 scenic sites2 hours ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Wednesday2 hours ago
-
China issues blue alert for blizzards2 hours ago