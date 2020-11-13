Drugs Worth $2Mln Seized in Singapore, 5 Detained - Central Narcotics Bureau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Singapore authorities have seized drugs worth about $2 million and detained 5 people during the operation, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said on Friday.

The operation was carried out on November 11 in several areas of Singapore.

"A total of five suspected drug offenders, comprising three men and two women aged between 29 and 55, were arrested. A total of about 14,151g of heroin, 2,853g of 'Ice', 7,553g of cannabis, 323g of 'Ecstasy' fragments, 28 'Ecstasy' tablets, 1,008 Erimin-5 tablets, and cash amounting to $12,629 were seized from the operation that took place in multiple locations in Singapore.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth close to $2 million," the statement from the CNB said.

The CNB added that cash amounting to $12,000 was also seized during the operation. Investigations into the drug activities of all the detainees are ongoing.

As reported by Channel news Asia, the drug bust was the largest by the Singapore authorities over the past 19 years.