UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drunk Driver Rides E-scooter On German Autobahn

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 10:03 PM

Drunk driver rides e-scooter on German Autobahn

German police on Thursday stopped an inebriated 27-year-old man who was caught riding an electric scooter on a motorway

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :German police on Thursday stopped an inebriated 27-year-old man who was caught riding an electric scooter on a motorway.

Police in the western city of Cologne said they received numerous calls at around 2:20 am reporting a man driving an e-scooter on the hard shoulder of the A4.

"The police located the man within a few minutes and put an end to a dangerous situation," Cologne police said in a statement.

German news agency DPA reported that the e-scooter rider was still holding a beer when he was pulled over, but a police spokesman told AFP he could not confirm that detail.

The rider told police "he ended up on the motorway by accident".

A blood test later showed the man had a alcohol level of 1.

3 promille, more than twice the legal limit for car drivers.

He now faces a drunk driving charge.

Germany's Autobahn motorways are famous for their long stretches without speed limitations, although e-scooters are only allowed to go up to 20 kilometres per hour (12 mph).

The use of electric scooters has mushroomed in Germany in recent months, as in many other countries.

While users hail the ease with which they can zip through cities, critics complain the scooters clutter up streets and are less climate-friendly than they appear.

E-scooters are banned from motorways but have repeatedly ended up there anyway.

In August, a Frenchman was killed after he was hit by a motorbike while riding an e-scooter on a motorway outside Paris.

Related Topics

Accident Police Motorway German Car Germany Paris Cologne Man Hail August From Blood

Recent Stories

UK Warship Shadows Russian Training Vessel Through ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to facilita ..

2 minutes ago

Minister reviews anti-smog measures

2 minutes ago

Stress hurts women's hearts more than men's

2 minutes ago

NAB directed to communicate Javed Latif prior to a ..

7 minutes ago

Curran takes four for England as De Kock resists

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.