Drunk Man Armed With Grenade Storms Armenian Town Hall

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) An apparently drunk man stormed the town hall of Masis near the Armenian capital on Friday while armed with a grenade, Deputy Mayor Norayr Akopyan told Sputnik.

"The man who broke into the town hall is suspected of being drunk," the official said.

An Armenian online news outlet, 168.am, reported that the man threw the grenade out of the window and opened indiscriminate fire. The attacker is reported to be a 36-year-old former Masis councilor.

A town hall employee told the outlet that Masis Mayor David Ambartsumyan had recently returned from a vacation and was not in his office when the suspect broke in.