Druze In Golan Reject Israeli Threats To Retaliate For Rocket Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Majdal Shams, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Druze residents of the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights distanced themselves Tuesday from Israeli threats to retaliate against Lebanon's Hezbollah group for a deadly rocket strike on a Druze Arab town in the territory.

Most of Majdal Shams's around 11,000 residents still identify as Syrian more than half a century after Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria and later annexed it in a move not recognised by the international community.

On a visit to the town on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would deliver a "severe response" to the strike, which killed 12 children aged between 10 and 16 as they played football on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army said it had struck around 10 Hezbollah targets overnight and killed one of the group's fighters.

Scores of Majdal Shams residents had come out to protest Netanyahu's visit, many donning traditional Druze caps.

