Druzhba Oil Pipeline Operator Pern Reveals No 3rd Parties' Guilt Behind Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) Polish operator of the Druzhba oil pipeline, Pern, did not reveal the guilt of third parties in the oil spill, the company said.

Earlier, Pern announced the depressurization of one of the two strings of the Druzhba oil pipeline leading to Germany.

"After removing most of the contamination from the site located next to the oil pipeline damaged yesterday, Pern's technical services localized the leak. From the Primary conclusions and from the way the pipeline was deformed, it follows that at the moment there are no signs of third-party interference," the statement says.

