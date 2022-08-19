Dry Cargo Ship Carrying Nearly 12,000 Tonnes of Ukrainian Corn Docks in Turkey - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Fulmar S dry cargo ship loaded with 11,730 tonnes of Ukrainian corn has arrived in Turkey on Friday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Barbadian-flagged ship left the port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine last Saturday. The 456-feet-long vessel is now docked at the port of Izmir, where it will unload after passing the necessary inspection procedures, the Turkish media reported.

Fulmar S will reportedly stay in the port for three days.

On July 22, Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey signed an UN-brokered initiative to provide a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships with food and fertilizer exports from Black Sea ports. Three key Ukrainian ports Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Yuzhne were unblocked to resume exports. A joint coordination center was set up to monitor the implementation of the initiative, including ensuring that cargo ships do not carry unauthorized goods or personnel.