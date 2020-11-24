UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The dry form of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine can be stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius (35-46 Fahrenheit degrees) and thus it can be distributed in the hard-to-reach regions and the tropical climate countries, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Tuesday.

"RDIF and partners have launched production of the lyophilized (dry) form of the vaccine, which is stored at a temperature of +2 to +8 degrees Celsius. Such a regime enables the distribution of the vaccine in international markets, as well as expanding its use in hard-to-reach regions, including areas with tropical climates," RDIF said in a press release.

According to media reports, the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech can be stored only at a super-cold temperature, which may complicate its distribution in rural areas and underdeveloped countries.

