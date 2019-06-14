UrduPoint.com
Dry Grass Fire At Munitions Disposal Site In Central Russia Contained - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 09:12 PM

A dry grass fire at the Pogonovo munition disposal site in the Voronezh region has been contained, there is no threat of spreading fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

"On June 14, a dry grass fire on a plot of land adjacent to the Pogonovo disposal site spread to the territory of the site.

The fire has been contained by the garrison's fire brigade teams and the and emergencies services," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, there are neither casualties nor the threat of spreading fire to populated areas.

