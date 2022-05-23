UrduPoint.com

Dual-Currency Zone To Officially Operate In Kherson Region From Monday - Regional Head

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2022 | 05:05 PM

A dual-currency zone will be officially introduced in the Kherson region, over which Russia established control during the ongoing military operation, starting Monday, Volodymyr Saldo, the new regional administration head, said

"Today, we will issue a decree that formalizes the introduction of dual-currency circulation on the territory of the Kherson region. This means that all traders first have the right, and then they will be required to set price tags in two currencies: the hryvnia and the Russian ruble," Saldo said in a video address on his Telegram.

Russia Kherson Price All

